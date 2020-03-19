India’s Modi asks citizens to impose ‘self-curfew’ on March 22 to curb spread of virus

The Indian prime minister on Thursday appealed to citizens to observe a self-curfew on March 22 as part of a trial-run to test social isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In his address to the nation, Narendra Modi said the growing challenge posed by the coronavirus was not normal, and urged everyone to practice social distancing, Reuters reports.

“These are testing times but we all have to maintain discipline to prevent spread of the virus,” he said. The PM added that the pandemic has severely affected the Indian economy.