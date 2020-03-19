 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India’s Modi asks citizens to impose ‘self-curfew’ on March 22 to curb spread of virus

19 Mar, 2020 15:37
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. © Reuters / Altaf Hussain / File Photo

The Indian prime minister on Thursday appealed to citizens to observe a self-curfew on March 22 as part of a trial-run to test social isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In his address to the nation, Narendra Modi said the growing challenge posed by the coronavirus was not normal, and urged everyone to practice social distancing, Reuters reports.

“These are testing times but we all have to maintain discipline to prevent spread of the virus,” he said. The PM added that the pandemic has severely affected the Indian economy.

