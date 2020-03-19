 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran oil: US slaps sanctions on 5 UAE-based companies

19 Mar, 2020 15:12
A protest against the role that US sanctions plays on Iran and the exacerbation of the coronavirus disease worldwide outside of the Treasury Department in Washington, US, March 11, 2020. © Reuters / Carlos Barria

Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on five United Arab Emirates-based companies, accusing them of having collectively purchased in 2019 hundreds of thousands of metric tons of petroleum products from Iran.

The US Treasury Department said the blacklisted companies – Petro Grand, Alphabet International DMCC, Swissol Trade, Alam Althrwa General Trading and Alwaneo – purchased the petroleum products in 2019 from the National Iranian Oil Company for delivery to the UAE.

The announcement followed the blacklisting of Chinese and South African companies earlier this week over Iran oil trade.

The Treasury’s statement also seemed a further indication the US would not ease its campaign of choking off Tehran’s ability to export oil, despite appeals from China and others that it do so on humanitarian grounds because of the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters said.

