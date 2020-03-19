 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NATO ‘scales down’ exercises, drawdown of US-led force in Afghanistan continues

19 Mar, 2020 13:25
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures during his visit to the alliance's Exercise Trident Juncture, in Trondheim, Norway, October 30, 2018. © Reuters / NTB Scanpix / Gorm Kallestad

NATO is scaling down military exercises in Europe to curb the spread of the coronavirus, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said. However, alliance missions are continuing, including the drawdown of the US-led force in Afghanistan following a peace agreement last month, he added.

“Some of our exercises have been modified or cancelled… but our forces remain ready,” Stoltenberg told a video news conference on Thursday.

The US Army has already announced a halt to movement of military personnel from the US to Europe and said it plans to scale down its Defender Europe 20 exercises, billed as NATO’s biggest war games in Europe since the Cold War, Reuters reports.

Stoltenberg said there had been no reports of infections of the disease among members of NATO’s military mission in Afghanistan and that troops would continue to come home as agreed under a US peace deal with the Taliban last month.

