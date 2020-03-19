 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘No exceptions’: Philippines to ban entry of foreigners over coronavirus

19 Mar, 2020 09:56
Filipino Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin in Beijing, China, March 19, 2019. © Reuters / Andrea Verdelli / Pool

The Philippines is stopping the issuance of visas to foreigners, banning all nationalities from entering the country to halt the spread of coronavirus, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on Thursday.

Locsin signed an order stopping the issuance of visas domestically and in all foreign posts, he tweeted, without giving a timeframe for the measures.

“This goes one imperative step forward: a total ban on incoming foreign visitors of all nationalities no exceptions,” Locsin said, adding that outgoing foreign visitors will be allowed to leave.

The Philippines has recorded 217 coronavirus infections and 17 deaths, most of which were reported in the past two weeks, Reuters said. More than half of the country’s population of 107 million is under a month-long quarantine.

