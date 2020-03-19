French govt ready to extend lockdown if necessary, interior minister says

France’s 15-day lockdown ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to curb the coronavirus epidemic could be extended if necessary, according to Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

“The 15-day period may be extended. If necessary, the government will re-conduct it,” Castaner told Europe 1 radio station on Thursday.

Since Wednesday morning, the police deployed to enforce the lockdown has carried out 70,000 controls and handed out 4,095 tickets to those flouting the lockdown, Reuters quoted Castaner as saying.

The minister said earlier that some 100,000 police would be deployed to enforce the lockdown, and checkpoints would be set up nationwide.