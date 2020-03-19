 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French govt ready to extend lockdown if necessary, interior minister says

19 Mar, 2020 07:57
French govt ready to extend lockdown if necessary, interior minister says
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner stands on the door steps of the French Interior Ministry in Paris, March 13, 2020. © Reuters / Ludovic Marin / Pool

France’s 15-day lockdown ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to curb the coronavirus epidemic could be extended if necessary, according to Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

“The 15-day period may be extended. If necessary, the government will re-conduct it,” Castaner told Europe 1 radio station on Thursday.

Since Wednesday morning, the police deployed to enforce the lockdown has carried out 70,000 controls and handed out 4,095 tickets to those flouting the lockdown, Reuters quoted Castaner as saying.

The minister said earlier that some 100,000 police would be deployed to enforce the lockdown, and checkpoints would be set up nationwide.

