 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coronavirus death toll in Italy jumps by 475 cases, highest daily rise on record
HomeNewsline

Switzerland expands border controls, stops issuing visas

18 Mar, 2020 15:59
Get short URL
Switzerland expands border controls, stops issuing visas
The Bardonnex Customs control at the Swiss-French border, in Bardonnex, Switzerland March 17, 2020. © Reuters / Pierre Albouy

The Swiss government said on Wednesday it was extending to Spain entry restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions will also apply with immediate effect to air traffic from Italy, France, Germany, and Austria, which have been designated high-risk countries, as well as to all countries which are not part of the Schengen free-travel area.

The government said it would also not issue national or Schengen-area visas to people from outside the area for an initial period of three months excluding exceptional cases, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies