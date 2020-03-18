Switzerland expands border controls, stops issuing visas

The Swiss government said on Wednesday it was extending to Spain entry restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions will also apply with immediate effect to air traffic from Italy, France, Germany, and Austria, which have been designated high-risk countries, as well as to all countries which are not part of the Schengen free-travel area.

The government said it would also not issue national or Schengen-area visas to people from outside the area for an initial period of three months excluding exceptional cases, Reuters said.