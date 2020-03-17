Leaders of Turkey, Germany, France, UK discuss Syria & migration crisis in videoconference

Turkish, German, British and French leaders discussed the Syria crisis and migrant issue as well as joint action against coronavirus in a videoconference, Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

It issued a statement saying that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also discussed methods of humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, Reuters reports.

A summit was planned after Ankara opened its borders to migrants trying to enter the bloc, but the leaders decided to switch to a video call.