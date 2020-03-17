 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU leaders agree to close external borders to limit coronavirus spreading - President of EU commission
17 Mar, 2020 16:47
Finland to restrict traffic across borders, govt approves legislation on state of emergency
European Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos and Finland's Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo in Helsinki, July 18, 2019. © Reuters / Lehtikuva / Emmi Korhonen

Finland will start heavily restricting traffic crossing its borders on Thursday in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo said. The center-left government approved legislation on Tuesday to adopt a state of emergency, which the parliament is expected to approve on Wednesday, Reuters said.

“Goods and cargo transports will continue across all borders. Indispensable work-related traveling will still be possible and continues within EU borders,” Ohisalo told reporters. Permanent residents will be allowed to return and foreign travelers permitted to leave the country.

Traveling abroad should be avoided, and the restrictions are valid until April 13, according to the government. Passenger railway traffic between Finland and neighboring Russia will end tomorrow, it added. Helsinki will allow drug retailers to place restrictions on sales to ensure availability for those in most urgent need and also assess whether it was necessary to restrict drug and healthcare gear exports.

Finland’s health authority had confirmed 319 coronavirus cases and no deaths by Tuesday. The total number was not reflective of actual cases, as testing has been limited to certain groups only since last week.

