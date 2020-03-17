 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi-led coalition destroys 2 explosives-laden boats in Yemen – report

17 Mar, 2020 11:27
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen destroyed on Tuesday two explosives-laden boats launched and remotely-controlled by the Houthi group from the province of Hodeidah. This was announced by Saudi state news agency SPA.

The two boats were considered a threat to navigation in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, according to a coalition spokesman.

Earlier this month, UN special envoy Martin Griffiths called for an immediate end to military action by Yemen’s warring parties, as renewed violence between the Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition threatened peace efforts. The statement came after battles had resumed in al-Jawf province.

