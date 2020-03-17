Saudi-led coalition destroys 2 explosives-laden boats in Yemen – report

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen destroyed on Tuesday two explosives-laden boats launched and remotely-controlled by the Houthi group from the province of Hodeidah. This was announced by Saudi state news agency SPA.

The two boats were considered a threat to navigation in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, according to a coalition spokesman.

Earlier this month, UN special envoy Martin Griffiths called for an immediate end to military action by Yemen’s warring parties, as renewed violence between the Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition threatened peace efforts. The statement came after battles had resumed in al-Jawf province.