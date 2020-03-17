 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Duterte makes surprise visit to checkpoint after putting Philippines under quarantine

17 Mar, 2020 10:35
The government of the Philippines suspends mass transportation to implement an "enhanced community quarantine" in the main island Luzon to contain the coronavirus, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, March 17, 2020. © Reuters / Eloisa Lopez

President Rodrigo Duterte made a surprise inspection of a government checkpoint at the Valenzuela-Meycauayan border early Tuesday. He visited the checkpoint manned by uniformed personnel to monitor the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, Manila Bulletin reported, citing his spokesperson, Salvador Panelo.

Duterte arrived after 4am and reportedly directed the troops to help stranded commuters who could not cross the border because of the quarantine. Panelo said the president was “setting the example” of rising to the challenge amid these dangerous and difficult times.

On Monday, Duterte ordered a community quarantine covering more than half of the population of 107 million to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Philippines Health Ministry reported 45 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total to 187, with all but three of those in the past 11 days, Reuters said.

