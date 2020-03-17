Duterte makes surprise visit to checkpoint after putting Philippines under quarantine

President Rodrigo Duterte made a surprise inspection of a government checkpoint at the Valenzuela-Meycauayan border early Tuesday. He visited the checkpoint manned by uniformed personnel to monitor the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, Manila Bulletin reported, citing his spokesperson, Salvador Panelo.

Duterte arrived after 4am and reportedly directed the troops to help stranded commuters who could not cross the border because of the quarantine. Panelo said the president was “setting the example” of rising to the challenge amid these dangerous and difficult times.

On Monday, Duterte ordered a community quarantine covering more than half of the population of 107 million to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Philippines Health Ministry reported 45 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total to 187, with all but three of those in the past 11 days, Reuters said.