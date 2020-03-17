Iraqi President Salih names Adnan al-Zurfi as new PM-designate to overcome political deadlock – state TV

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Tuesday designated Adnan al-Zurfi as prime minister tasked with forming a government within 30 days, in an attempt to overcome months of political deadlock, Reuters said, citing a state TV report.

Zurfi, a former official of the US-run authorities that took over Iraq after the 2003 US invasion, is head of the Nasr parliamentary grouping of former prime minister Haider al-Abadi, also a US ally.

On March 2, Iraq’s caretaker PM, Adel Abdul Mahdi, said he was standing down from most of his duties, one day after the man who had been designated to become prime minister withdrew his candidacy.