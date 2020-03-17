 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iraqi President Salih names Adnan al-Zurfi as new PM-designate to overcome political deadlock – state TV

17 Mar, 2020 09:11
Iraqi President Salih names Adnan al-Zurfi as new PM-designate to overcome political deadlock – state TV
Iraqi President Barham Salih at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 25, 2019. © Reuters / Christophe Ena / Pool

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Tuesday designated Adnan al-Zurfi as prime minister tasked with forming a government within 30 days, in an attempt to overcome months of political deadlock, Reuters said, citing a state TV report.

Zurfi, a former official of the US-run authorities that took over Iraq after the 2003 US invasion, is head of the Nasr parliamentary grouping of former prime minister Haider al-Abadi, also a US ally.

On March 2, Iraq’s caretaker PM, Adel Abdul Mahdi, said he was standing down from most of his duties, one day after the man who had been designated to become prime minister withdrew his candidacy.

