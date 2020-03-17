 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Malaysia delays pre-APEC meetings, still committed to holding summit

17 Mar, 2020 12:36
Get short URL
Malaysia delays pre-APEC meetings, still committed to holding summit
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 17, 2020. © Reuters / Lim Huey Teng

Malaysia has postponed a series of pre-APEC summit meetings that were to be held this month and next because of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Tuesday. However, the country remains committed to hosting the summit, which is expected towards the end of 2020.

The southeast-Asian country said the decision to delay the meetings, some of which were to start on Tuesday, was taken after consulting with all the stakeholders of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group.

Some of the meetings could now happen in June, Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade & Industry (MITI) said in a statement. This year’s APEC summit, which brings together leaders of the 21 member economies, is expected be held in November.

Malaysia, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in southeast Asia at more than 500, will impose two-week movement restrictions from Wednesday in a bid to contain the contagion, Reuters reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies