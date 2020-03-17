Malaysia delays pre-APEC meetings, still committed to holding summit

Malaysia has postponed a series of pre-APEC summit meetings that were to be held this month and next because of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Tuesday. However, the country remains committed to hosting the summit, which is expected towards the end of 2020.

The southeast-Asian country said the decision to delay the meetings, some of which were to start on Tuesday, was taken after consulting with all the stakeholders of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group.

Some of the meetings could now happen in June, Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade & Industry (MITI) said in a statement. This year’s APEC summit, which brings together leaders of the 21 member economies, is expected be held in November.

Malaysia, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in southeast Asia at more than 500, will impose two-week movement restrictions from Wednesday in a bid to contain the contagion, Reuters reports.