German federal & state govts agree to shutter most shops, clubs, churches

Federal and state governments in Germany agreed sweeping rules shutting everything from non-essential shops to bars, clubs, theatres, brothels, museums and churches, Reuters reports. The measures are being taken in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the federal government said.

A statement published on Monday said that grocery shops, markets, banks, pharmacies and delivery services would remain open. Restaurants and other eating establishments would generally be allowed to open between 6am and 6pm.

Shops that remained open would have to implement heightened hygiene measures and monitor their entrances in order to avoid long queues building.

According to the government, the new guidelines aimed “to further limit social contacts in public spaces in response to the corona epidemic in Germany.”