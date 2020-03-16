 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Mar, 2020 15:37
German federal & state govts agree to shutter most shops, clubs, churches
Protective masks for the coronavirus disease are on display for sale at a mobile phone accessory shop in Hanau, Germany, March 16, 2020. © Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach

Federal and state governments in Germany agreed sweeping rules shutting everything from non-essential shops to bars, clubs, theatres, brothels, museums and churches, Reuters reports. The measures are being taken in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the federal government said.

A statement published on Monday said that grocery shops, markets, banks, pharmacies and delivery services would remain open. Restaurants and other eating establishments would generally be allowed to open between 6am and 6pm.

Shops that remained open would have to implement heightened hygiene measures and monitor their entrances in order to avoid long queues building.

According to the government, the new guidelines aimed “to further limit social contacts in public spaces in response to the corona epidemic in Germany.”

