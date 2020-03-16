Bolsonaro sees no legal room to close Brazil borders due to coronavirus

Brazil lacks the legislation that would let its government close the borders as some neighboring countries are doing, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday. Bolsonaro, who came under fire for cheering demonstrations on Sunday by his supporters, told Radio Bandeirantes that the outbreak was being exaggerated in Brazil.

He warned that the response by some governors was affecting the economy and said he would discuss measures with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to help businesses, including struggling airlines.

Brazilian House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Monday that lawmakers will seek to reach a consensus on measures proposed by the government to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a radio interview, Maia said any political conflicts will be dealt with after the worst of the health crisis has passed, setting aside the virulent criticism targeting him during the protests by supporters of Bolsonaro, Reuters reported.