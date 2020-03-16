 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Canada is closed: PM Trudeau locks down country over coronavirus
Greece to quarantine all arrivals from abroad

16 Mar, 2020 16:42
Greece to quarantine all arrivals from abroad
The Parthenon temple is seen atop the empty Acropolis hill archaeological site, which is closed to the public as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, in Athens, Greece, March 15, 2020. © Reuters / Costas Baltas

The Greek government announced on Monday it will shut all shops apart from supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, petrol stations and food delivery services, in a bid to fight the coronavirus. The closure of retail stores will begin from Wednesday.

Greece had already cancelled mass gatherings and closed bars, restaurants, playgrounds and gyms. So far the country has reported 331 confirmed cases of infections and four fatalities, Reuters reported.

Authorities will also put anyone arriving from abroad into quarantine for two weeks, the statement said. The 14-day quarantine will apply to anyone entering the country, regardless of nationality, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told reporters.

Athens has also banned passenger ships from Italy and barred cruise ships from docking at Greek ports.

