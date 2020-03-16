Greece to quarantine all arrivals from abroad

The Greek government announced on Monday it will shut all shops apart from supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, petrol stations and food delivery services, in a bid to fight the coronavirus. The closure of retail stores will begin from Wednesday.

Greece had already cancelled mass gatherings and closed bars, restaurants, playgrounds and gyms. So far the country has reported 331 confirmed cases of infections and four fatalities, Reuters reported.

Authorities will also put anyone arriving from abroad into quarantine for two weeks, the statement said. The 14-day quarantine will apply to anyone entering the country, regardless of nationality, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told reporters.

Athens has also banned passenger ships from Italy and barred cruise ships from docking at Greek ports.