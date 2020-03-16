 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Mar, 2020 13:16
Egypt to halt all flights to prevent spread of coronavirus
Egypt's PM Mostafa Madbouly. © Reuters / Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt will halt all air traffic from its airports from Thursday through to March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday.

Cairo will sanitize hotels during the closure, he said in a televised news conference. Tourists currently staying in the country will be able to complete their vacations, according to the statement.

Madbouly said Egypt’s strategic reserves of key commodities would last for months and there was no need for people to stock up, Reuters reported.

