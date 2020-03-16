Egypt to halt all flights to prevent spread of coronavirus

Egypt will halt all air traffic from its airports from Thursday through to March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday.

Cairo will sanitize hotels during the closure, he said in a televised news conference. Tourists currently staying in the country will be able to complete their vacations, according to the statement.

Madbouly said Egypt’s strategic reserves of key commodities would last for months and there was no need for people to stock up, Reuters reported.