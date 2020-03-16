 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran’s death toll from Covid-19 increases to 853 – Health Ministry

16 Mar, 2020 11:16
A member of the medical team sprays disinfectant liquid to sanitise a taxi car in Tehran, Iran, March 05, 2020. © Reuters / WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee

Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 853, with 129 new deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

“In the past 24 hours we had 1,053 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 129 new deaths,” Alireza Vahabzadeh, a ministry official, tweeted on Monday. A total of 14,991 people have been infected across Iran, the official added.

To contain the outbreak in Iran, one of the deadliest outside of China, officials have called on people to stay at home.

“Based on the figures, we have past the peak of the outbreak, but I still suggest people stay at home, and in case of urgency, observe all health protocols,” state TV quoted President Hassan Rouhani as saying.

