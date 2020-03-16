Hungary to shut borders to international passengers, close cultural & sports events, PM Orban says

Hungary will close its borders for international passengers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament on Monday. The country will also close cultural and sports events and establishments and limit the opening hours of restaurants.

All shops will be shut except food stores, pharmacies and drug stores, he said, asking those over 70 to stay at home and all events to be canceled except for family gatherings. Restaurants must close at 3pm.

The country will need monetary and fiscal tools to tackle the expected grave economic impact from the spread of the coronavirus, Orban said. He added that many jobs would be threatened by the economic fallout, Reuters reported.