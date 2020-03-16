 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hungary to shut borders to international passengers, close cultural & sports events, PM Orban says

16 Mar, 2020 10:52
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban in Brussels, Belgium February 21, 2020. © Reuters / Ludovic Marin / Pool

Hungary will close its borders for international passengers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament on Monday. The country will also close cultural and sports events and establishments and limit the opening hours of restaurants.

All shops will be shut except food stores, pharmacies and drug stores, he said, asking those over 70 to stay at home and all events to be canceled except for family gatherings. Restaurants must close at 3pm.

The country will need monetary and fiscal tools to tackle the expected grave economic impact from the spread of the coronavirus, Orban said. He added that many jobs would be threatened by the economic fallout, Reuters reported.

