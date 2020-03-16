Germany’s Bavaria declares state of emergency, announces €10mn fund to reduce coronavirus impact

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Mar, 2020 09:55
Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder and Bavarian State Minister for Health and Nursing Melanie Huml in Munich, Germany, March 13, 2020. © Reuters / Andreas Gebert

The premier of Germany’s southern state of Bavaria declared a state of emergency on Monday, Reuters reported, as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Markus Soeder also announced a fund worth up to €10 billion ($11.21 billion) to help the region withstand the coronavirus outbreak.

“The situation is very serious and changing daily, unfortunately not for the better,” the Bavarian leader said. He added that the regional government could buy stakes in struggling companies to prevent insolvencies.

Bavaria announced on March 13 that it was closing all schools, kindergartens and nurseries until the start of the Easter break on April 6 due to the coronavirus epidemic. Schools and kindergartens will be shut in most German states until after the Easter holiday in April.

