Closing Spain’s borders ‘remains option,’ measures against Covid-19 to be extended beyond 15 days

16 Mar, 2020 08:59
A tram crosses a virtually deserted street, amidst concerns over Spain's coronavirus outbreak, in the Basque city of Vitoria, Spain, March 14, 2020. © Reuters / Vincent West

Closing Spain’s borders is among the options under consideration to help stem the coronavirus outbreak, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Monday.

He will discuss the potential border closure alongside other measures with fellow EU ministers, Marlaska told radio station Cadena Ser.

Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos said on Monday it was “obvious” that measures imposed to restrict the spread of coronavirus in Spain will have to be extended beyond the planned 15-day period.

Abalos told national radio RNE there was no fixed calendar, adding that a 15-day state of emergency would not be sufficient to win the battle against the virus.

