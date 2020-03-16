 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Peace Corps to suspend operations, evacuate volunteers worldwide

16 Mar, 2020 07:39
US President Donald Trump hands the pen he used to sign a presidential memorandum for the "Women's Global Development and Prosperity" initiative to Ella Zande of a Peace Corps initiative in Malawi, at the White House in Washington, February 7, 2019. © Reuters / Leah Millis

The Peace Corps is suspending all operations globally and evacuating all volunteers over the spread of the new coronavirus. In an open letter to volunteers posted on Sunday on its website, the federal agency’s director, Jody Olsen, says the decision follows recent evacuations in China and Mongolia due to the outbreak.

Olsen said that with evacuations now underway at other posts and travel becoming more challenging by the day, the agency decided to expand the suspension and evacuations.

“We are acting now to safeguard your well-being and prevent a situation where volunteers are unable to leave their host countries,” Olsen said.

The Peace Corps, established in 1961, has volunteers performing community work in more than 60 countries. More than 235,000 Americans have served in 141 countries since the agency’s inception.

