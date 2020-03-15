 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

South Africa declares Covid-19 national emergency

15 Mar, 2020 21:00
Get short URL
South Africa declares Covid-19 national emergency
A South African soldier stands at the entrance of a hotel where people evacuated from Wuhan in China are quarantined. © AFP / Guillem Sartorio

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. So far, 61 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the country.

The president warned that the epidemic might have a significant and “potentially lasting” effect on the country’s economy, which is already in recession. Earlier this week, the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. Over 160,000 people have contracted the disease worldwide, while more than 6,400 died.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies