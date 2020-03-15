 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s Netanyahu tests negative for coronavirus

15 Mar, 2020 18:23
Israel’s Netanyahu tests negative for coronavirus
FILE PHOTO. © Reuters / Gali Tibbon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tested negative for coronavirus, his office said late on Sunday. The official, as well as those working close to him, had been tested for the deadly virus as a "precaution," while none of them displayed any symptoms of the disease.

The coronavirus test was harshly criticized by Netanyahu's political rival, Benny Gantz, who blamed the PM for staging a public stunt and "manipulating" the people. While the incumbent PM is pushing for an "emergency unity government" with Gantz, claiming it is needed to fight the outbreak, Gantz has been reluctant to accept Netanyahu's advances.

Late on Sunday, Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin’s office said that Gantz will be entrusted with forming the government, in a new attempt to end the country’s nearly year-long political deadlock.

