Italy’s coronavirus deaths soar to over 1,800 with nearly 25k infected

Italian officials have revealed 368 additional Covid-19 related deaths with the new total standing at 1,809 people. This represents a record toll for one-day in the pandemic.

The number of infected patients within the locked-down country has also risen dramatically from 21,157 to 24,747, according to the country's civil protection authority.

Italy is currently believed to be the hardest struck nation from the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic outside China. The nation was put on lockdown less than a week ago in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, with PM Giuseppe Conte referring to the country as a "red zone," with public gatherings and sporting events cancelled and people being ordered to stay inside their homes unless they need to leave out of necessity.