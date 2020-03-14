Two US soldiers seriously injured after rocket attack on military base outside Baghdad – Pentagon

Two of the three US military personnel injured in the latest rocket attack on Camp Taji base north of Iraq’s capital are being treated at a military hospital in Baghdad, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi military said a number of the nation’s soldiers had also been “critically injured” in the incident.

The Taji base has come under rocket attacks twice in less than a week. On Wednesday, three soldiers, two from the US and one from the UK, were killed at the military installation, while a dozen others were injured. The US military blamed that attack on Iraqi Shia militias and launched retaliatory strikes, which killed at least six Iraqi military and police personnel.