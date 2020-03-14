 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Two US soldiers seriously injured after rocket attack on military base outside Baghdad – Pentagon

14 Mar, 2020 20:59
Unused Katyusha rockets recovered by the Iraqi Army are seen in Umm al-Izam on March 14, 2020. © Reuters / Iraqi Media Security Cell

Two of the three US military personnel injured in the latest rocket attack on Camp Taji base north of Iraq’s capital are being treated at a military hospital in Baghdad, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi military said a number of the nation’s soldiers had also been “critically injured” in the incident.

The Taji base has come under rocket attacks twice in less than a week. On Wednesday, three soldiers, two from the US and one from the UK, were killed at the military installation, while a dozen others were injured. The US military blamed that attack on Iraqi Shia militias and launched retaliatory strikes, which killed at least six Iraqi military and police personnel.

