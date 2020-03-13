 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy sees a one-day record of 250 Covid-19 DEATHS, officials say

13 Mar, 2020 18:04
A message on a flag in Rome reads "everything will be alright" © Reuters / Alberto Lingria
Italy has reported 250 new deaths due to the Covid-19 virus – a one-day record since the country experienced the biggest outbreak of positive cases across Europe.

The latest spate of deaths has brought the Italian death toll to 1,266, up from 1,016 on Thursday, officials said. 

The total number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus in Italy also rose from 15,113 on Thursday to 17,660 on Friday. The outbreak was first identified in Italy’s northern regions in late February and has spread rapidly since. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that Europe was now the center of the global Covid-19 pandemic, as the death toll surpassed 5,000 worldwide.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was “impossible” to say when the pandemic will peak and warned governments that it would be a “deadly mistake” to assume any country could not fall victim to a major outbreak.

