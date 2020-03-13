Czech govt bans most travel in & out of country to fight coronavirus outbreak

The Czech government has imposed a ban on foreigners entering the country and Czechs traveling abroad starting Monday, as it tries to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

“We issue a ban on entry for all foreigners as of midnight from Sunday to Monday, except those with residency or short-term permits of over 90 days,” Babis told a televised news conference. The statement came after an extraordinary government session, Reuters said.

On Thursday, the government in Prague declared a 30-day state of emergency. It banned public events of more than 30 people and ordered the closure of sports centers, spa services and galleries. The government also mandated restaurants and pubs to close down by 8:00pm from Friday onward.