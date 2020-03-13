 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Czech govt bans most travel in & out of country to fight coronavirus outbreak

13 Mar, 2020 12:17
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis. © Reuters / Ludovic Marin / Pool

The Czech government has imposed a ban on foreigners entering the country and Czechs traveling abroad starting Monday, as it tries to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

“We issue a ban on entry for all foreigners as of midnight from Sunday to Monday, except those with residency or short-term permits of over 90 days,” Babis told a televised news conference. The statement came after an extraordinary government session, Reuters said.

On Thursday, the government in Prague declared a 30-day state of emergency. It banned public events of more than 30 people and ordered the closure of sports centers, spa services and galleries. The government also mandated restaurants and pubs to close down by 8:00pm from Friday onward.

