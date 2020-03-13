 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Romania's interim PM Orban to enter quarantine after coronavirus contact

13 Mar, 2020 10:11
Romania's interim PM Orban to enter quarantine after coronavirus contact
Newly appointed Romanian PM Ludovic Orban attends the validation session of his cabinet in Bucharest, Romania, November 4, 2019. © Reuters / Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

Romania's Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will place himself in quarantine, after coming into contact with one of his party’s senators who was later confirmed Covid-19-positive.

Orban, the leader of the Liberal Party, was supposed to attend consultations with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis later on Friday in a new attempt to form a government and get parliament’s approval next week, Reuters reported.

Orban, his cabinet and Liberal Party leaders were entering self-quarantine and testing was underway, he said.

Earlier this month, Romania shut down all schools and suspended flights to and from Italy, seeking to limit the spread of coronavirus to the Black Sea state.

