Romania's interim PM Orban to enter quarantine after coronavirus contact

Romania's Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will place himself in quarantine, after coming into contact with one of his party’s senators who was later confirmed Covid-19-positive.

Orban, the leader of the Liberal Party, was supposed to attend consultations with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis later on Friday in a new attempt to form a government and get parliament’s approval next week, Reuters reported.

Orban, his cabinet and Liberal Party leaders were entering self-quarantine and testing was underway, he said.

Earlier this month, Romania shut down all schools and suspended flights to and from Italy, seeking to limit the spread of coronavirus to the Black Sea state.