PM Abe gets emergency powers from Japan parliament to tackle coronavirus outbreak

13 Mar, 2020 08:16
Japan's PM Shinzo Abe attends a news conference on coronavirus at his official residence in Tokyo, February 29, 2020. © Reuters / Issei Kato

Japan’s parliament on Friday approved a bill giving PM Shinzo Abe emergency powers that will let him close schools, halt large gatherings and requisition medical supplies, as Japan tries to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

The bill amends a 2012 law drawn up following a flu epidemic in 2009. It was approved by upper house lawmakers after the lower house passed the legislation on Thursday. The PM would have to declare a state of emergency in order to use the new powers.

Abe has requested schools to close and organizers of events to cancel large gatherings, but so far has not had the power to make them comply.

Japan has almost 1,400 coronavirus cases, including about 697 from a cruise ship. Twenty-six people have died, including seven from the cruise liner, Reuters said.

