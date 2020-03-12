 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mexico has no plans to close borders after US travel restrictions

12 Mar, 2020 15:59
Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez, Mexico's Undersecretary of Health Prevention and Promotion, holds a news conference on information about the new coronavirus, in Mexico City, February 27, 2020. © Reuters / Edgard Garrido

Mexico’s government is not planning to restrict international travel to the country or to close its borders due to the coronavirus outbreak, in spite of major curbs announced a day earlier by the US.

Standing alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday there was no scientific evidence that restricting access to ports of entry would play a significant role in protecting public health, Reuters reports.

“Restricting international travel to Mexico is not planned, nor is it being considered. Nor is closing borders or maritime ports,” Lopez-Gatell said. He added that screening travelers at points of departure could help prevent the spread of the virus.

Mexico is in constant contact with officials in the US and Canada to assess the impact of the virus outbreak.

