Mexico has no plans to close borders after US travel restrictions

Mexico’s government is not planning to restrict international travel to the country or to close its borders due to the coronavirus outbreak, in spite of major curbs announced a day earlier by the US.

Standing alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday there was no scientific evidence that restricting access to ports of entry would play a significant role in protecting public health, Reuters reports.

“Restricting international travel to Mexico is not planned, nor is it being considered. Nor is closing borders or maritime ports,” Lopez-Gatell said. He added that screening travelers at points of departure could help prevent the spread of the virus.

Mexico is in constant contact with officials in the US and Canada to assess the impact of the virus outbreak.