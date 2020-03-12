 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Capitol closed to public as coronavirus hits Congress

12 Mar, 2020 14:25
US Capitol closed to public as coronavirus hits Congress
The dome of the US Capitol Building is seen as the sun sets on Capitol Hill in Washington, US. © Reuters / Erin Scott / File Photo

Officials ordered the US Capitol closed to much of the public on Thursday. The move comes one day after a staffer for a US senator from Washington state tested positive for the coronavirus.

Limited access to the Capitol would begin at 5pm ET (2100 GMT), the House and Senate Sergeant at Arms said in a statement. The Capitol Visitor Center will be closed and all public tours suspended.

Lawmakers, staff and visitors with official business would still be allowed entry, Capitol officials said.

Democratic US Senator Maria Cantwell on Wednesday said she would shut down her Washington, DC office after one of her staffers tested positive for COVID-19, Reuters reports. Republican Senator Tom Cotton said on Thursday he was also closing his Capitol facility as a precautionary measure.

