Czech govt shuts borders to travelers from Germany & Austria

12 Mar, 2020 13:51
Czech Republic’s PM Andrej Babis and Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz meet at the Kramar’s Villa in Prague, January 16, 2020. © Reuters / David W Cerny

The Czech Republic will close its borders to travelers coming from Germany and Austria to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday.

The country will ban the entry of foreigners coming from other affected nations.

Citizens will also be barred from traveling to those areas. Among other measures, the government has banned public events attended by more than 30 people, and has closed places such as sport centers and spas.

Restaurants must close by 8pm, Reuters reported, citing the announced measures.

