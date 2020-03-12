 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Merkel urges UN-backed Libyan PM Sarraj to sign ceasefire

12 Mar, 2020 16:27
Get short URL
Merkel urges UN-backed Libyan PM Sarraj to sign ceasefire
German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Libyan PM Fayez al-Sarraj at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 7, 2019. © Reuters / Annegret Hilse

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by phone with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj on Thursday, urging him to move quickly towards signing a ceasefire agreement, a German government spokesman said.

The phone call came days after Khalifa Haftar, military commander of the opposing side in Libya’s civil conflict, visited Merkel in Berlin for talks.

Merkel and Sarraj “discussed the current political and military situation,” according to the statement. “The chancellor stressed, as she did on Tuesday in her conversation with General Haftar, the importance of signing the ceasefire that was recently agreed in Geneva by representatives of the conflict parties,” the spokesman added.

Haftar’s Libyan National Army and forces aligned with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli have been fighting for control of the capital since last April.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies