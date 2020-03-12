 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
European Union disapproves of ‘unilateral US travel ban’ – statement

12 Mar, 2020 10:50
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium, March 9, 2020. © Reuters / Yves Herman

The EU said on Thursday it disapproved of the US decision to impose a travel ban on European countries, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel said.

“The EU disapproves of the fact that the US decision to improve a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation,” the statement said, adding that the EU is taking “strong” measures to limit the spread of the virus, Reuters reports.

The statement follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement to impose a 30-day ban on travel from mainland Europe, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

