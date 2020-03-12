European Union disapproves of ‘unilateral US travel ban’ – statement

The EU said on Thursday it disapproved of the US decision to impose a travel ban on European countries, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel said.

“The EU disapproves of the fact that the US decision to improve a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation,” the statement said, adding that the EU is taking “strong” measures to limit the spread of the virus, Reuters reports.

The statement follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement to impose a 30-day ban on travel from mainland Europe, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.