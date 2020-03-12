Brussels ‘assessing’ US restrictions on travel from Europe – official

The European Union says it will assess President Donald Trump’s decision to restrict travel from Europe to the United States amid deep concern over the move’s economic impact.

“We will assess the situation today. Economic disruption must be avoided,” European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs summits of EU presidents and prime ministers, tweeted on Thursday.

Michel stressed that “Europe is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread” of coronavirus.

Trump said all European travel would be cut off. However, Homeland Security officials later clarified that the new restrictions apply only to most foreign nationals who have been in Europe’s passport-free travel zone at any point within 14 days prior to their arrival to the US, AP said.