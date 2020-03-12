 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey, Russia ‘largely reach' consensus on Syria’s Idlib – Ankara

12 Mar, 2020 08:54
Turkish and Russian military vehicles return following a joint patrol in northeast Syria, as they are pictured near the Turkish border town of Kiziltepe in Mardin province, Turkey, November 1, 2019. © Reuters / Kemal Aslan

Turkish and Russian experts engaged in talks in Ankara have largely reached a consensus on the Idlib issue, Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

“Talks with a Russian military delegation continue. A consensus has largely been reached,” Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying.

On March 10, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey would patrol areas north of Syria’s M4 highway and Russia would carry out patrol missions south of it, TASS reported.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed at talks in Moscow on March 5 that a ceasefire would be declared in Idlib and a number of other measures would be taken to improve the situation in the Syrian province.

