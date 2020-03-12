Turkey, Russia ‘largely reach' consensus on Syria’s Idlib – Ankara

Turkish and Russian experts engaged in talks in Ankara have largely reached a consensus on the Idlib issue, Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

“Talks with a Russian military delegation continue. A consensus has largely been reached,” Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying.

On March 10, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey would patrol areas north of Syria’s M4 highway and Russia would carry out patrol missions south of it, TASS reported.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed at talks in Moscow on March 5 that a ceasefire would be declared in Idlib and a number of other measures would be taken to improve the situation in the Syrian province.