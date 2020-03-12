 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Saudi Arabia halts all travel, grounds flights to EU & other virus-stricken countries – state media

12 Mar, 2020 03:33
Get short URL
Saudi Arabia halts all travel, grounds flights to EU & other virus-stricken countries – state media
FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective face mask as he walks, after Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on the province of Qatif, following the spread of coronavirus, in Qatif, Saudi Arabia. ©  Reuters / Stringer

Saudi Arabia has suspended all travel for residents and grounded flights to a number of coronavirus hotspots across Europe and Asia, Saudi state media reported on Thursday.

One the kingdom’s most significant steps yet to stem the lethal outbreak, the move will cut off travel to the whole of the European Union, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Sudan and South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia and the Philippines, according to an Interior Ministry source cited by the Saudi Press Agency.

All passenger traffic through border crossings with Jordan was also halted, with the exception of commercial goods and other cargo, as well as certain humanitarian cases. Health workers on Saudi soil hailing from India and the Philippines will also be exempted from the new measure. 

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 45 cases of the coronavirus, with zero fatalities.

Hours after the decision in Riyadh, US President Donald Trump moved ahead on similar restrictions, banning all travel from Europe to the United States for a period of 30 days in new sweeping measures to halt the spread of the virus.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies