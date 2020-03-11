 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Moscow calls on Afghan political forces not to obstruct reconciliation process

11 Mar, 2020 14:12
Get short URL
Moscow calls on Afghan political forces not to obstruct reconciliation process
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during his inauguration in Kabul, March 9, 2020. © Reuters / Mohammad Ismail

Moscow has called on the opposing political forces of Afghanistan to focus on reaching national reconciliation, instead of taking steps that exacerbate disagreements, Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Commenting on two parallel presidential inauguration ceremonies that took place in Afghanistan, it urged all responsible political actors in the country “to adhere solely to common national interests.”

The national reconciliation process “should lead to end of the civil war and to rebuilding of peaceful, united and independent state, free of terrorism and drug-related crime,” the ministry said on Wednesday.

Moscow believes that emerging internal political crisis, exacerbated by two parallel inauguration ceremonies of Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, can undermine the intra-Afghan talks. The prospect of the talks “appeared in the wake of the US-Taliban peace treaty signed in Doha on February 29,” according to the comment.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies