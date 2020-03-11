Russian security services detain 4 members of Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist group in Crimea – FSB

Russian security services have busted a cell of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist group in Crimea and detained four of its members, the Federal Security Service (FSB) has said.

Members of the terrorist cell “were engaged in unconstitutional activities in pursuit of the concept of creating a so-called worldwide caliphate, destroying the institutions of secular society and overthrowing the current government by force,” the FSB said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cell reportedly held covert meetings to propagate their ideology among local Muslims and recruit them. During the searches, large amounts of banned literature were seized, according to the security service.