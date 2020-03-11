 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India temporarily suspends visas for citizens of Germany, France, Spain

11 Mar, 2020 12:16
Tourists in New Delhi, India, March 9, 2020. © Reuters / Adnan Abidi

India has temporarily suspended all visas and e-visas granted on or before March 11 to nationals of three more coronavirus-affected countries – France, Germany and Spain – as part of the measures to contain the spread of the virus. The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, ANI reported.

“All regular visas (including e-visas) which have been granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before March 11, 2020, and where these foreigners have not yet entered India stands suspended,” the statement said. Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid.

Earlier, the government had suspended visas and e-visas for nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China.

At least 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. Of these 50 cases, 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are Italians.

