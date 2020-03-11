India temporarily suspends visas for citizens of Germany, France, Spain

India has temporarily suspended all visas and e-visas granted on or before March 11 to nationals of three more coronavirus-affected countries – France, Germany and Spain – as part of the measures to contain the spread of the virus. The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, ANI reported.

“All regular visas (including e-visas) which have been granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before March 11, 2020, and where these foreigners have not yet entered India stands suspended,” the statement said. Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid.

Earlier, the government had suspended visas and e-visas for nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China.

At least 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. Of these 50 cases, 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are Italians.