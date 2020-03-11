 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Switzerland keeps border to Italy open, directs traffic over main crossings

11 Mar, 2020 11:14
Get short URL
Switzerland keeps border to Italy open, directs traffic over main crossings
Commuters drive on the Melide bridge on Lake Lugano near the Swiss-Italian border, in Carona, Switzerland, March 9, 2020. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Switzerland is closing nine secondary border crossings to Italy and directing traffic over main routes to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday.

However, the country will still let the region’s workers get to their jobs, Reuters reported. “The border to Italy remains open for cross-border commuters” with work permits, according to the statement.

Italy has been an epicenter of European coronavirus infections and has imposed severe travel restrictions in an attempt to curb its spread.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies