Iran Air resumes flights to Europe after temporary suspension over coronavirus

10 Mar, 2020 16:29
Members of the medical team prepare disinfectant liquid to sanitize public places in Tehran, Iran, March 05, 2020. © Reuters / WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Nazanin Tabatabaee

Iran’s flag carrier Iran Air said on Tuesday it will resume flights to Europe following a temporary suspension over the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The move comes two days after the airline announced it will indefinitely halt all flights to European countries. Flights will now resume to all directions, excluding Vienna, Stockholm and Goteborg.

Iran Air said on March 8 that it suspended flights to European states over restrictions imposed “for unknown reasons.”

Iran’s death toll over coronavirus jumped on Tuesday to 291 and the total number of infections rose to more than 8,000, Reuters reported.

