Merkel, Haftar discuss Libya conflict at Berlin meeting

10 Mar, 2020 15:27
Merkel, Haftar discuss Libya conflict at Berlin meeting
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel after the Libya summit in Berlin, January 19, 2020. © Reuters / Michael Kappeler / Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar in Berlin on Tuesday in a bid to advance efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in Libya.

Merkel stressed that there can be no military solution to the conflict, and so “a ceasefire and progress in the political process, in line with the decisions of the Berlin conference, are necessary,” her spokesman Steffen Seibert said. He didn’t detail Haftar’s response, AP reported.

Haftar’s visit to Berlin was his second in recent months. The Libyan commander visited Paris and met French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

