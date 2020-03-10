Merkel, Haftar discuss Libya conflict at Berlin meeting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar in Berlin on Tuesday in a bid to advance efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in Libya.

Merkel stressed that there can be no military solution to the conflict, and so “a ceasefire and progress in the political process, in line with the decisions of the Berlin conference, are necessary,” her spokesman Steffen Seibert said. He didn’t detail Haftar’s response, AP reported.

Haftar’s visit to Berlin was his second in recent months. The Libyan commander visited Paris and met French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.