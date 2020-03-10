 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Ankara to host migration summit, defies EU pressure to shut border

10 Mar, 2020 15:52
Get short URL
Ankara to host migration summit, defies EU pressure to shut border
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium March 9, 2020. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would not stop migrants trying to cross Turkey’s border into Greece despite EU pressure to do so. He also announced a summit next week in Istanbul with European leaders to seek a solution to the crisis.

“Our proposal to Greece is to open the gates,” he told reporters on his plane back to Turkey after discussing the migrant crisis on Monday in Brussels with top EU officials. “These people won’t stay in Greece. Let them cross from Greece into other European countries,” he said.

Erdogan said he would convene a summit in Istanbul on March 17 on the migrant issue with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and possibly British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Reuters reported.

The Turkish president said he had stressed in the Brussels talks the need to update both the 2016 migration deal between Ankara and the EU and Turkey’s customs union with the bloc, and also to revive Turkey's stalled EU accession process.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies