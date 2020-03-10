 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Erdogan says US softening stance on Turkey’s purchase of Patriot systems

10 Mar, 2020 11:46
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Brussels, Belgium, March 9, 2020. © Reuters / Turkish Presidential Press Office

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Washington was softening its stance on a potential sale of US Patriot defense systems. He added that the United States had asked Ankara to guarantee it will not activate Russian S-400 defense systems, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

“We made this offer to the US on the Patriot: If you are going to give us Patriots, then do it. We can also buy Patriots from you,” Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Brussels. “They also softened significantly on this S-400 issue. They are now at the point of ‘promise us you won’t make the S-400s operational,’” he noted.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Anadolu Agency that the US had offered land, sea and air intelligence regarding Idlib.

He also said that Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems was not an obstacle to Ankara deploying US Patriot systems, were Washington to offer them.

