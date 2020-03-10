 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey wants ‘to update’ 2016 migrant deal with EU

10 Mar, 2020 13:10
FM Mevlut Cavusoglu atfer a Turkey-EU Association Council in Brussels, Belgium, March 15, 2019. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that a 2016 agreement between his country and the European Union needs to be updated, taking into account developments in Syria. He added that Ankara was ready to work constructively on the issue.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Cavusoglu said that EU visa liberalization and an update of the country’s customs union with the bloc must be implemented to help solve the migrant issue.

Late on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left meetings in Brussels with EU and NATO leaders without issuing a joint statement or appearing at a joint press conference as had been planned, Reuters said.

