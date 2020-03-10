Polish govt cancels all mass events due to coronavirus

The government in Warsaw has decided to cancel all mass events due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday. “At this morning’s meeting we took a decision to call off all mass events,” Morawiecki reporters.

The central European country of 38 million people has reported 17 cases of coronavirus.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said he will not organize large campaign meetings in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, raising questions over how the outbreak will affect the election due in May, Reuters reports.

The presidential election will decide whether the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party can fully implement its agenda, including a further overhaul of the judiciary that has put it at loggerheads with Brussels, as the president can veto laws.