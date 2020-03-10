 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Polish govt cancels all mass events due to coronavirus

10 Mar, 2020 09:45
Deputy Inspector of Polish Police Radoslaw Kobrys speaks about police receiving suggestion from sanitary services of Interior Ministry to limit breathalyzer tests, in Warsaw, Poland, March 6, 2020. © Reuters / Reuters TV

The government in Warsaw has decided to cancel all mass events due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday. “At this morning’s meeting we took a decision to call off all mass events,” Morawiecki reporters.

The central European country of 38 million people has reported 17 cases of coronavirus.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said he will not organize large campaign meetings in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, raising questions over how the outbreak will affect the election due in May, Reuters reports.

The presidential election will decide whether the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party can fully implement its agenda, including a further overhaul of the judiciary that has put it at loggerheads with Brussels, as the president can veto laws.

