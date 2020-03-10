 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Netanyahu rivals ready to cooperate on forming new Israeli govt

10 Mar, 2020 10:02
Get short URL
Netanyahu rivals ready to cooperate on forming new Israeli govt
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz. © Reuters / Corinna Kern

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief rival said he has agreed with a smaller party to work together to form a new government following national elections last week. The announcement by Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White Party, dealt a new setback to Netanyahu as he struggles to hold on to power ahead of his upcoming trial on corruption charges, AP reported.

Gantz said that he had a good meeting with Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the small Yisrael Beitenu party. “We… determined that we will work together to assemble a government that will pull Israel out of the political deadlock and advert a fourth round of elections,” Gantz said.

In last week’s election, Israel’s third in under a year, Netanyahu’s Likud Party emerged as the largest party. But with his smaller religious and nationalist allies, he secured only 58 seats in parliament, three short of the required 61-seat majority needed to form a new government.

Netanyahu’s opponents, led by Gantz, control a majority of seats. However, there are deep divisions between these parties, which include Lieberman’s secular, nationalist party and the Arab-led Joint List.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies