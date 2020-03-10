Libya’s eastern commander Haftar committed to signing ceasefire – France

Libya’s eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar has told France’s president he will sign a ceasefire and stick to it if militias backed by the internationally recognized government respect it, Reuters reported, citing a French presidency official.

“Marshal Haftar assured [us] that he was committed to signing the ceasefire but this commitment would cease if the militias do not respect it,” the official said late on Monday after Haftar met President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Despite a peace conference held in Berlin in January, violence has increased in Libya. The Libyan National Army led by Haftar and forces aligned with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli have been fighting for control of the capital since April last year.