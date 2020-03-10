 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Libya’s eastern commander Haftar committed to signing ceasefire – France

10 Mar, 2020 07:14
Libya’s eastern commander Haftar committed to signing ceasefire – France
Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar in Athens, Greece, January 17, 2020. © Reuters / Costas Baltas

Libya’s eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar has told France’s president he will sign a ceasefire and stick to it if militias backed by the internationally recognized government respect it, Reuters reported, citing a French presidency official.

“Marshal Haftar assured [us] that he was committed to signing the ceasefire but this commitment would cease if the militias do not respect it,” the official said late on Monday after Haftar met President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Despite a peace conference held in Berlin in January, violence has increased in Libya. The Libyan National Army led by Haftar and forces aligned with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli have been fighting for control of the capital since April last year.

