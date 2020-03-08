 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany surpasses 900

8 Mar, 2020 17:51
Protection measurements against possible cornoavirus infections being shown at the university clinic of Essen, Germany. © Reuters / Wolfgang Rattay

The number of Covid-19 cases in Germany surged by over 200 on Sunday. According to Robert Koch Institute figures, 902 cases have been registered nationwide, including nearly 400 in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The majority of the state’s cases originate from the district of Heinsberg, which appears to be the main German hotspot for the virus.

As the numbers soar, German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for the countrywide cancellation of any public events with more than 1,000 participants in an attempt to curb the outbreak. A number of major events – including a travel fair in Berlin – have already been called off, but many event organizers have been reluctant to act, the official said.

